Kronox Lab Sciences IPO day 3: GMP, review to subscription status. Apply or not?
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO GMP today is ₹82, say stock market observers
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of Kronox Lab Sciences Limited opened on June 3 2024, and will remain open till June 5 2024. Bidders have just one day to apply for the public issue. Notably, the book build issue has garnered a robust response from Indian primary investors in the first two days of bidding, indicating a strong market interest. As per the Kronox Lab Sciences IPO subscription status, the public issue has been booked over 24.50 times. The grey market has also maintained its positive bias regarding Kronox Lab Sciences IPO despite the stock market crash on Tuesday. As per the stock market observers, shares of Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd are available at a premium of ₹82 in the grey market today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started