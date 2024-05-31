Kronox Lab Sciences IPO: Firm mobilises ₹39.04 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO: The subscription period is from June 3 to June 5. The issue has set a price band set at ₹129-136 per share with no fresh component
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO: Kronox Lab Sciences has raised ₹39.04 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding.
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started