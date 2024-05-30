Kronox Lab Sciences IPO: From financials to key risks, here are 10 key things to know from RHP before subscribing
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO subscription period from June 3 to June 5. Kronox Lab Sciences IPO price band set at ₹129-136 per share with no fresh issue. Promoters offloading 31.9 lakh shares. Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the lead manager.
The initial public offering (IPO) price band for Kronox Lab Sciences Limited has been set at ₹129 to ₹136 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10. The subscription period for the Kronox Lab Sciences IPO is set for Monday, June 3, and it will end on Wednesday, June 5. On Friday, May 31, the allocation to anchor investors for the Kronox Lab Sciences IPO is scheduled.
