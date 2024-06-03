Kronox Lab Sciences IPO fully booked within an hour of opening on strong retail, NII demand; check GMP, other details
Kronox Lab IPO fully subscribed within an hour of opening, with strong retail and NII demand leading the way. Retail investors subscribed 5.43 times, NII category 4.74 times. QIB quota booked at 1%.
Kronox Lab IPO subscription status: In a record high market, specialty chemical company Kronox Lab Sciences IPO was fully subscribed within an hour of opening today (Monday, June 3).The strong retail and non-institutional investor (NII) demandlead the way. Kronox Lab Sciences IPO subscription status was 3.74 times, at 12:09 IST, as per BSE data.
