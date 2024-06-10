Kronox Lab Sciences IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO GMP: The grey market is expecting that Kronox Lab Sciences shares may list at ₹167 in a special pre-open session on Monday
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) listing date for Kronox Lab Sciences Limited has been fixed on June 10 2024, i.e. today. As per the information available on the BSE website, effective from Monday, June 10, 2024, the equity shares of Kronox Lab Sciences Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T' Group of Securities. As the public issue received a strong response from the Indian primary market investors, the grey market expects a substantial listing of Kronox Lab Sciences shares. Stock market experts are also highly bullish on Kronox Lab Sciences IPO listing gains. According to the stock market observers, shares of Kronox Lab Sciences Limited are available at a premium of ₹31 in the grey market today. Stock experts also believe that Kronox Lab Sciences' share price may open in the ₹155 to ₹160 apiece range.
