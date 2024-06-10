Explore
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares

Asit Manohar

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO GMP: The grey market is expecting that Kronox Lab Sciences shares may list at ₹167 in a special pre-open session on Monday

Kronox Lab Scoences IPO listing may take place in ₹155 to ₹160 per share range, say experts.
Kronox Lab Scoences IPO listing may take place in 155 to 160 per share range, say experts. (https://www.kronoxlabsciences.com/)

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) listing date for Kronox Lab Sciences Limited has been fixed on June 10 2024, i.e. today. As per the information available on the BSE website, effective from Monday, June 10, 2024, the equity shares of Kronox Lab Sciences Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T' Group of Securities. As the public issue received a strong response from the Indian primary market investors, the grey market expects a substantial listing of Kronox Lab Sciences shares. Stock market experts are also highly bullish on Kronox Lab Sciences IPO listing gains. According to the stock market observers, shares of Kronox Lab Sciences Limited are available at a premium of 31 in the grey market today. Stock experts also believe that Kronox Lab Sciences' share price may open in the 155 to 160 apiece range.

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO listing price prediction

Speaking on the possible Kronox Lab Sciences IPO listing gain, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, "The public issue received a strong response by the primary market investors, but we shouldn't forget that the issue size was tiny in comparison to a general mainboard IPO. The stock will be listed in the trade-to-trade category, which means the stock may not have a higher volume post-listing. So, I believe the stock may have a strong debut but not much movement post-listing."

Also Read: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 10

Ventura Securities justified the strong debut buzz by saying, “The high-purity fine chemicals market is expected to experience steady growth due to rising demand from various industries. Kronox's diverse product portfolio, strong customer base, and focus on quality position them to capitalize on this growth potential."

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO details.
View Full Image
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO details.

Asked about the range Kronox Lab Sciences IPO may list today, Arun Kejriwal said, "The public issue may list with a premium of 20 to 25 as the secondary market mood has improved after rising for three straight sessions.

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO GMP today

According to stock market observers, Kronox Lab Sciences Limited shares are available at a premium of 31 in the grey market today. The grey market expects that Kronox Lab Sciences' IPO listing price will be around 167 ( 136 + 31).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

