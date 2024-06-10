Kronox Lab Sciences IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) listing date for Kronox Lab Sciences Limited has been fixed on June 10 2024, i.e. today. As per the information available on the BSE website, effective from Monday, June 10, 2024, the equity shares of Kronox Lab Sciences Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T' Group of Securities. As the public issue received a strong response from the Indian primary market investors, the grey market expects a substantial listing of Kronox Lab Sciences shares. Stock market experts are also highly bullish on Kronox Lab Sciences IPO listing gains. According to the stock market observers, shares of Kronox Lab Sciences Limited are available at a premium of ₹31 in the grey market today. Stock experts also believe that Kronox Lab Sciences' share price may open in the ₹155 to ₹160 apiece range. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO listing price prediction Speaking on the possible Kronox Lab Sciences IPO listing gain, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, "The public issue received a strong response by the primary market investors, but we shouldn't forget that the issue size was tiny in comparison to a general mainboard IPO. The stock will be listed in the trade-to-trade category, which means the stock may not have a higher volume post-listing. So, I believe the stock may have a strong debut but not much movement post-listing."

Ventura Securities justified the strong debut buzz by saying, “The high-purity fine chemicals market is expected to experience steady growth due to rising demand from various industries. Kronox's diverse product portfolio, strong customer base, and focus on quality position them to capitalize on this growth potential."

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO details.

Asked about the range Kronox Lab Sciences IPO may list today, Arun Kejriwal said, "The public issue may list with a premium of ₹20 to ₹25 as the secondary market mood has improved after rising for three straight sessions.

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO GMP today According to stock market observers, Kronox Lab Sciences Limited shares are available at a premium of ₹31 in the grey market today. The grey market expects that Kronox Lab Sciences' IPO listing price will be around ₹167 ( ₹136 + ₹31). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

