Kronox Lab Sciences IPO opens on June 3; here's what GMP hints ahead of subscription
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO to open on June 3 with ₹129-136/share price band. Anchor investors received 28.71 equity shares at ₹136/share. Company produces specialty fine chemicals for various sectors and plans new production facility in Gujarat.
Kronox Lab IPO: Kronox Lab Sciences's initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Monday, June 3, at a price band of ₹129–136 per share. The IPO lot size will be 110 equity shares. Kronox Lab IPO will close on Wednesday, June 5. Kronox Lab Sciences IPO garnered ₹39.04 crore from anchor investors on Friday, May 31.
