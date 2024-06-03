Kronox Lab Sciences IPO opens today: GMP, review, other details. Appply or not?
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO GMP: Market observers say that shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹83 in the grey market today
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Kronox Lab Sciences Limited opened today. The public issue worth ₹130.15 crore will remain open for bidders till June 5th 2024. The book build issue is complete, offering for sale (OFS), which means the IPO won't have any immediate impact on the company's balance sheet. The company has fixed the Kronox Lab Sciences IPO price band at ₹129 to ₹136 per equity share. According to stock market observers, Kronox Lab Sciences Limited shares have become available in the grey market. They said that shares of Kronox Lab Sciences are available at a premium of ₹83 in the grey market today.
