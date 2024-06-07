Kronox Lab Sciences IPO to list on June 10. What does GMP, subscription status hint ahead of listing?
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO to list on June 10, allotment completed on June 6, shares credited to demat accounts on June 7. Kronox Lab Sciences IPO received strong response in subscription, with GMP at ₹33 indicating a potential listing price of ₹169 per share.
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO listing date has been scheduled for Monday, June 10. Kronox Lab IPO allotment was finalised yesterday (Thursday, June 6). Shares will be credited to demat accounts today (Friday, June 7). The refunding process for individuals who have not yet received their shares will also be completed today.
