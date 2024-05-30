Kronox Lab Sciences IPO to open on June 3; check GMP, price band, issue size, key dates, more.
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO price band fixed at ₹129-136 per share, subscription from June 3-5. Allocation to anchor investors on May 31. Lot size 110 shares. Promoters are Jogindersingh Jaswal, Ketan Ramani, and Pritesh Ramani
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO price band: The Kronox Lab Sciences Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹129 to ₹136 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Kronox Lab Sciences IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, June 3, and will close on Wednesday, June 5. The allocation to anchor investors for the Kronox Lab Sciences IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 31.
