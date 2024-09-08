Kross IPO: From price band to GMP - here are 10 things to know before subscribing to the issue

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published8 Sep 2024, 03:31 PM IST
Kross IPO: Price band set at ₹228-240 per share per share; check other details here
Trailer axle and suspension assembly manufacturing company Kross is all set to launch its initial public offerings (IPO) on September 9. The IPO will remain for subscription till September 11.

Kross Limited, previously known as Kross Manufacturers (India) Private Limited, was founded in 1991 and specializes in the production and supply of trailer axles and suspensions, along with a diverse array of high-performance forged and precision machined safety-critical components for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles (M&HCV) and agricultural equipment.

The financial performance of the company over recent years has been robust, with the net profit for fiscal year 2024 rising by 45.1 per cent to 44.9 crore. Revenue also saw a significant increase of 27 per cent, reaching 620.3 crore compared to the previous year.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) for the year ending March 2024 surged by 40.4 per cent to 80.8 crore, with the margin expanding by 120 basis points to 13 per cent compared to fiscal year 2023.

Here are 10 important factors to consider before subscribing to the Kross IPO -

Kross IPO date: The upcoming IPO will open for bidding on September 9 and will close on September 11.

Kross IPO price band: The price band of Kross IPO has been fixed at 228 to 240 per share.

Kross IPO size: It is a book-built issue with a total size of 500 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.04 crore shares worth 250 crore, along with an offer for sale of 1.04 crore shares, also totaling 250 crore.

Kross IPO lot size: The minimum lot size for an application is 62 shares, and retail investors are required to make a minimum investment of 14,880.

Kross IPO promoters: According to DRHP, Sudhir Rai and Anita Rai are the promoters of the company.

Kross IPO lead-running managers: The book-running lead manager of the IPO is Equirus Capital Private Limited.

Kross IPO registrar: KFin Technologies is the registrar of the upcoming IPO.

Kross IPO allotment date: The allotment for the Kross IPO is anticipated to be finalized on Thursday, September 12.

Kross IPO listing date: The IPO will be listed on both NSE, BSE, with tentative date fixed as Monday, September 16.

Kross IPO GMP: The shares of Kross IPO are currently trading at 0 in the grey market premium, as per investorgain.

 

 

