Kross IPO: What GMP signals as focus shifts on share listing date

  • Kross IPO listing date is set on September 16. The equity shares of Kross Ltd are slated to be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE. Check out what Kross IPO GMP signals ahead of listing date:

Ankit Gohel
Published13 Sep 2024, 02:55 PM IST
Kross IPO: What GMP signals as focus shifts on share listing date
Kross IPO: What GMP signals as focus shifts on share listing date

Kross IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Kross Ltd, the automobile component manufacturer, received decent demand from investors. As the IPO allotment has been finalised, investors look ahead to Kross IPO listing next week.

Kross IPO listing date is set on September 16. The equity shares of Kross Ltd are slated to be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Investors who received IPO share allotment, now look out for Kross IPO GMP ahead of listing to gauge the estimated listing price. The trends in the grey market show positive listing for the Kross IPO.

Also Read | Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: GMP jumps, listing date in focus after allotment

Kross IPO GMP Today

Kross IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, has dropped to 38 per share, according to stock market observers. This means that the Kross shares are trading higher by 38 in the grey market than their issue price.

Given the trends in Kross IPO GMP today, and the IPO price band, the estimated Kross share listing price is 278 apiece, which is at a premium of 16% to the issue price of 240 per share.

Kross IPO Details

The bidding for Kross IPO began on Monday, September 9, and closed on Wednesday, September 11. The IPO allotment was finalized on September 12 and the Kross IPO listing date is September 16. The equity shares of Kross Ltd will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Kross IPO price band was set at 228 to 240 per share. The company raised 500 crore at the upper-end of the price band of the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.04 crore equity shares worth 250 crore and a similar amount of offer-for sale (OFS) component.

Read More
Also Read | Upcoming IPO: BMW Ventures files DRHP at SEBI for fresh issue launch

Kross IPO received strong response from investors as the issue was subscribed 16.81 times in total. The retail category was booked 10.76 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 22.24 times and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 23.32 times subscription.

Equirus Capital Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Kross IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Read all IPO news here

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

153.40
03:44 PM | 13 SEP 2024
1.65 (1.09%)

Bank Of Baroda

239.30
03:44 PM | 13 SEP 2024
2.1 (0.89%)

Bandhan Bank

207.05
03:40 PM | 13 SEP 2024
10 (5.07%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

135.95
03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
1.2 (0.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Godfrey Phillips India

7,250.10
03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
602.65 (9.07%)

Linde India

8,205.20
03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
623.3 (8.22%)

IIFL Finance

523.65
03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
38.4 (7.91%)

IDBI Bank

94.45
03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
6.51 (7.4%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,200.000.00
    Chennai
    72,220.000.00
    Delhi
    72,890.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,510.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue