Kross Ltd files DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹500 crore via IPO; check details
Kross Ltd has filed its preliminary draft papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise ₹500 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).
Kross Ltd has filed its preliminary draft papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise ₹500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The maiden public issue of the Jamshedpur-based company comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares aggregating up to ₹250 crore by promoters, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).
