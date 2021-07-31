Krsnaa Diagnostics fixes IPO price at 933-954 a share

As of June 2021, the firm had deployed 1,797 diagnostic centers pursuant to PPP agreements with public health agencies. In addition to the PPP segment, it has been growing its collaboration with private healthcare providers to operate diagnostic centers within their facilities, and have expanded from operating 14 diagnostic centers, as of March 2019 to 20 diagnostic centers as of March 2021 while it operated 26 such diagnostic centers as of June 2021.