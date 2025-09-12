Krupalu Metals IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online of SME IPO

Krupalu Metals IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of brass and copper products manufacturer Krupalu Metals Ltd received decent demand. The focus now shifts towards Krupalu Metals IPO allotment date, which is likely today.

The SME IPO was open from September 8 to 11, and Krupalu Metals IPO allotment date is expected to be today, 12 September 2025, while the IPO listing date is likely September 16.

The company will finalise the Krupalu Metals IPO allotment status soon. Once the share allotment status is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on September 15, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Krupalu Metals IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and IPO registrar. Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. is the Krupalu Metals IPO registrar.

To check Krupalu Metals IPO allotment status online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Krupalu Metals IPO allotment status online.

Krupalu Metals IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Krupalu Metals Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Krupalu Metals IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Krupalu Metals IPO Allotment Status Check Cameo Corporate Services Step 1] Visit Cameo Corporate Services website on this link - https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 2] Select any one of the given three links to check allotment status

Step 3] Choose ‘Krupalu Metals Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 4] Select among DP ID / Client ID, Application No. or PAN and enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha and click on ‘Submit’

Your Krupalu Metals IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

Krupalu Metals IPO GMP Today Krupalu Metals shares are showing a subdued trend in the unlisted market with no grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Krupalu Metals IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that Krupalu Metals shares are not commanding any premium in the grey market.

Krupalu Metals IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of Krupalu Metals shares would be ₹72 per share, which is at no premium or discount to its issue price of ₹72 per share.

Krupalu Metals IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue was open from Monday, September 8, to Thursday, September 11. Krupalu Metals IPO allotment date is likely today, September 12, and the tentative IPO listing date is September 16. Krupalu Metals IPO is an SME IPO and the equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE SME.

The ₹13.48 crore worth Krupalu Metals IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 18.72 lakh equity shares sold at a fixed price of ₹72 per share.

Krupalu Metals IPO has been subscribed 2.96 times in total, BSE data showed. The public issue was subscribed 1.85 times in the Retail investors category and 6.45 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Finshore Management Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. is the Krupalu Metals IPO registrar.