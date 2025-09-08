Subscribe

Krupalu Metals IPO opens: Issue booked 4% so far on Day 1. Check subscription status, GMP, key dates and other details

Krupalu Metals IPO of 13.48 crore opened on September 8 and closes on September 11, offering shares at 72 each. The company plans to use the funds for capital expenditure and working capital. 

Saloni Goel
Published8 Sep 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Advertisement
Krupalu Metals IPO opens: Check subscription status, GMP, key dates and other details
Krupalu Metals IPO opens: Check subscription status, GMP, key dates and other details

Krupalu Metals IPO: The 13.48-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Krupalu Metals kicked off for bidding on Monday, September 8. The issue, which is slated to close on September 11, is entirely a fresh issue of 0.19 crore shares.

Advertisement

It is a fixed price issue of 72 per share, wherein investors can apply for the IPO in lots of 1,600 shares. A retail investor needs to apply for a minimum of two lots, needing an investment of 2,30,400.

Also Read | Upcoming IPOs: Ten public issues, eight listings scheduled for next week

The company plans to use the funds raised from the share sale for funding capital expenditure such as the purchase of additional plant and machinery, meeting working capital needs and issue-related expenses, along with general corporate purposes.

The allotment date for Krupalu Metals IPO is set as September 12, while the listing of shares on BSE SME is slated for September 16.

Krupalu Metals IPO Subscription Status

As of 12 pm on the first day of the bidding, Krupalu Metals IPO was booked 4% so far. The quota reserved for retail investors was booked 8% while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) did not see any bids.

Advertisement

Overall, the IPO received bids for 70,400 shares as against 17,76,000 shares on offer.

Also Read | Knack Packaging files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Krupalu Metals IPO GMP

Krupalu Metals IPO grey market premium (GMP) was nil today, i.e. the shares are trading at par to the issue price of 72 in the grey market. With Krupalu Metals IPO GMP as 0, there is no possibility of listing gains for the counter. However, investors must note that the grey market premium is subject to wide fluctuations.

About Krupalu Metals

Krupalu Metals is engaged in the manufacturing of a wide range of brass and copper products. The company specialises in producing brass and copper sheets and strips, metal components, and providing various job work services.

Advertisement

These metal components include cutting components, inserts, pipe fittings, profiles, terminals, electrical components, bus bars, and many other customised products. In addition to its manufacturing capabilities, the company also trades raw materials, ensuring that it has access to a diverse range of metal products to meet the specific requirements of its customers across different industries.

Also Read | PhysicsWallah files updated draft papers for ₹3,820 crore IPO

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
IPOSME IPOInitial Public OfferingsIPO SubscriptionIPO ListingGrey Market Premium
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsIPOKrupalu Metals IPO opens: Issue booked 4% so far on Day 1. Check subscription status, GMP, key dates and other details
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks