Krystal Integrated IPO: Mumbai-based company garners ₹90 crore via anchor book ahead of public issue
According to an exchange filing, Krystal Integrated Services allocated 12,59,265 shares at ₹715 per share to 10 anchor investors.
Mumbai-based Facilities management services provider Krystal Integrated Services announced, on Wednesday, that it has mobilised ₹90.04 crore from anchor investors, a day before its initial public offerings (IPO) opens for subscription.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started