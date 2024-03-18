Krystal Integrated IPO oversubscribed on the last day of the bidding process on strong NII, retail interest. Check GMP
Krystal Integrated IPO fully subscribed on last day. Krystal Integrated IPO price band set at ₹680-715 per share. Minimum bid of 20 shares. Company offers integrated facilities management services in India, focusing on various industries.
Krystal Integrated IPO subscription status: On the last day of bidding, the issue has been fully booked, mostly due to strong demand from retail and non-institutional investors (NII). At 14:24 IST, the IPO has been subscribed 7.56 times, as per BSE data. The NII portion has 26.71 times subscription, whereas the retail investor category garnered 2.12 times subscription. The QIBs has fetched 2.56 times subscription.
