Krystal Integrated Services IPO allotment has been finalised and investors can easily check their allotment status online.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Krystal Integrated Services Ltd opened for subscription on March 14 and closed on March 18, receiving strong demand from investors. With the Krystal Integrated Services IPO allotment fixed, investors can check if they have been allotted any shares in the offer.

The Krystal Integrated Services IPO allotment date was March 19 and the equity shares of the company will be listed on March 21.

The IPO allotment status shows the number of shares allotted to each investor. The company will credit the shares in the demat accounts of those whose application bids were accepted and have received the allotment today.

Bidders whose application status has been rejected and not allotted any shares, will receive the refund of their application money today, March 20.

Investors can check their Krystal Integrated IPO allotment status online either on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website or from the site of the IPO registrar.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO registrar is Link Intime India.

Investors can check Krystal Integrated Services IPO allotment status by following five simple steps on the BSE website or the IPO registrar Link Intime India website.

How to check Krystal Integrated Services IPO allotment status on BSE website: Step 1: Visit BSE website link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select ‘Equity’ under the Issue Type

Step 3: Choose Krystal Integrated Services Limited from the drop-down menu

Step 4: Enter Application No or PAN

Step 5: Click on ‘I am not a Robot’ and then hit on ‘Submit’

Your Krystal Integrated IPO allotment status will be displayed.

How to check Krystal Integrated Services IPO allotment status on Link Intime India: Step 1: Visit IPO registrar website link - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Select ‘Krystal Integrated Services Limited’ from the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3: Choose from PAN, Application No, DP/Client ID or Account No/IFSC

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5: Hit the Submit button

Your Krystal Integrated IPO allotment status will be reflected on the screen.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO GMP Today Krystal Integrated Services IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, has dropped to ₹40 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that Krystal Integrated Services shares are trading higher by ₹40 in the grey market than their issue price of ₹715 apiece.

Considering the GMP today and the IPO price, Krystal Integrated Services share listing price is estimated to be ₹755 apiece, a premium of 5.6% to the IPO price.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO Subscription Status Krystal Integrated Services IPO received strong demand from investors as the public issue was subscribed by 13.21 times in total. It received bids for 3.96 crore equity shares as against 29.99 lakh shares on the offer, as per data available on NSE.

The IPO was subscribed 3.32 times in the Retail Investors category and 7.33 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 43.91 times.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO Details Krystal Integrated Services IPO commenced on March 14 and concluded on March 18. The IPO allotment has been finalized on March 19 and the shares will list on BSE, NSE with the listing date fixed on March 21.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO price band was ₹680 to ₹715 per share. The issue size was ₹300.13 crore and was a combination of a fresh issue of 24 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹175 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 18 lakh shares aggregating to ₹125.13 crore.

Inga Ventures Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Krystal Integrated Services IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Krystal Integrated Services is a provider of facilities management services. It offers a wide range of services such as housekeeping, sanitation, landscaping, staffing, payroll management, gardening, mechanical, electrical and plumbing services, waste management, private security, catering services, production support, warehouse management, airport management, and other services.

