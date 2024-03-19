Krystal Integrated Services IPO allotment to be out today. Check status, GMP, other details
Krystal Integrated Services IPO allotment date is March 19 and the shares are expected to be listed on March 21. Investors can check their Krystal Integrated IPO allotment status online either on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website or from the site of the IPO registrar.
Krystal Integrated Services IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Krystal Integrated Services Ltd ended on March 18 with strong demand from investors. The focus now shifts towards Krystal Integrated Services IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today.
