Krystal Integrated Services IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Krystal Integrated Services Ltd ended on March 18 with strong demand from investors. The focus now shifts towards Krystal Integrated Services IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today.

The ₹300.13 crore worth public issue opened for subscription on March 14 and closed on March 18. The Krystal Integrated Services IPO allotment date is March 19 and the shares are expected to be listed on March 21.

Investors can check their Krystal Integrated IPO allotment status online either on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website or from the site of the IPO registrar.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO registrar is Link Intime India.

The IPO allotment status shows the number of shares allotted to each investor. Those whose application status has been rejected and not allotted any shares will receive a refund of their application money on March 20.

The Krystal Integrated Services shares will be credited to the demat accounts of investors who have received the allotment.

Investors can check Krystal Integrated Services IPO allotment status by following some simple steps on the BSE website or the IPO registrar Link Intime India website.

Here are steps to check Krystal Integrated Services IPO allotment status on BSE website: Step 1: Visit BSE website link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select ‘Equity’ under the Issue Type

Step 3: Choose Krystal Integrated Services Limited from the drop-down menu

Step 4: Enter Application No or PAN

Step 5: Click on ‘I am not a Robot’ and then hit on ‘Submit’

Your Krystal Integrated IPO allotment status will be displayed.

Steps to check Krystal Integrated Services IPO allotment status on Link Intime India: Step 1: Visit IPO registrar website link - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Select ‘Krystal Integrated Services Limited’ from the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3: Choose from PAN, Application No, DP/Client ID or Account No/IFSC

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5: Hit the Submit button

Your Krystal Integrated IPO allotment status will be reflected on the screen.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO GMP Today Krystal Integrated Services IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹72 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that Krystal Integrated Services shares are trading higher by ₹72 in the grey market than their issue price of ₹715 apiece.

Considering the GMP today and the IPO price, Krystal Integrated Services share listing price is estimated to be ₹787 apiece, a premium of 10% to the IPO price.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO Subscription Status Krystal Integrated Services IPO has been subscribed by 13.21 times in total as the issue received bids for 3.96 crore equity shares as against 29.99 lakh shares on the offer, as per NSE data.

The IPO was subscribed 3.32 times in the Retail Investors category, 7.33 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 43.91 times.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO Details The bidding for Krystal Integrated Services IPO began on March 14 and concluded on March 18. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized today, March 19 and the shares will list on BSE, NSE with the listing date fixed on March 21.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO price band was ₹680 to ₹715 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company raised ₹300.13 crore from the issue that was a combination of a fresh issue of 24 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹175 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 18 lakh shares aggregating to ₹125.13 crore.

Inga Ventures Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Krystal Integrated Services IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

