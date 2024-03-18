Krystal Integrated Services IPO: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not as bidding ends today?
Krystal Integrated Services IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹65 in the grey market today, say market observers
Krystal Integrated Services IPO: The three-day bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Krystal Integrated Services Limited is going to end today. In the first two days of bidding, Krystal Integrated Services IPO subscription status suggests that the book build issue has received a lackluster response from the primary market investors. Meanwhile, on the last date of Krystal Integrated Services IPO subscription, the grey market is signaling a positive debut of company shares on Dalal Street. According to stock market observers, shares of Krystal Integrated Services Limited are available at a premium of ₹65 in the grey market today.
