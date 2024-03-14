Krystal Integrated Services IPO: Issue subscribed 36% on day 1; check GMP, other key details
Krystal Integrated Services IPO saw a 36% subscription status on day 1, with retail and NII investors leading the numbers. The IPO price band ranges from ₹680 to ₹715 per share. The company aims to utilise the proceeds for working capital and other purposes.
Krystal Integrated IPO subscription status: Today's first day of the Krystal Integrated Services IPO saw investors nervously attempting to navigate a very volatile market. Despite this, the company did its best to forge on. The Krystal IPO will end on Monday, March 18, after opening today, March 14. For Krystal Integrated IPO to reach full subscription numbers, there are still two days left.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started