Krystal Integrated IPO subscription status: Today's first day of the Krystal Integrated Services IPO saw investors nervously attempting to navigate a very volatile market. Despite this, the company did its best to forge on. The Krystal IPO will end on Monday, March 18, after opening today, March 14. For Krystal Integrated IPO to reach full subscription numbers, there are still two days left. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the end of day 1, the overall Krystal IPO subscription status was 36%, as per BSE data. Non-institutional investors (NII), which was booked at 43%, and retail investors, which were booked at 34%, led the day 1 numbers. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) were also subscribed to by 33% on the first day.

Krystal IPO reserved not more than 50% of equity shares for QIB, not less than 15% for NII, and not less than 35% for retail investors.

Krystal Integrated IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹680 to ₹715 apiece of the face value of ₹10. The minimum number of shares that investors can bid on is 20, and they can bid more than that.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO details.

Krystal Integrated Services is one of India's leading providers of integrated facilities management services, focusing on the public administration (state, local, and other government offices), healthcare, education, airports, rail and metro infrastructure, and retail industries, according to the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), which cited the F&S Report.

As of March 31, 2023, the firm was among the few in India providing a wide variety of integrated facility management services across many industries, with a substantial clientele, a broad geographic reach, and the ability to serve nearly all end-user groups. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Krystal Integrated Services IPO subscription status Krystal Integrated Services IPO has received bids for 10,79,240 shares against 29,99,448 shares on offer, according to data from the BSE.

The retail investors' portion received bids for 29,99,448 shares against 15,13,236 shares on offer for this segment.

The NIIs portion received bids for 2,80,320 shares against 6,48,530 on offer for this segment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The QIBs portion have received 2,79,720 shares against 8,37,682 shares on offer for this segment.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO details The IPO consists of a fresh issuance of ₹175 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) by Krystal Family Holdings Private Limited, the selling shareholder, of up to 1,750,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 apiece. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The net proceeds of the fresh issue will be utilised by the firm for the following reasons: meeting working capital requirements, financing capital expenditures for the acquisition of new machinery, and general corporate purposes. full or partial repayment or payback of certain loans that the business has taken out.

Inga Ventures Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the issue's registrar.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO GMP today Krystal Integrated IPO GMP today is +37. This indicates Krystal Integrated Services share price were trading at a premium of ₹37 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The expected listing price of Krystal Integrated Services shares was indicated at ₹752 apiece, which is 5.17% higher than the IPO price of ₹715, taking into account the upper end of the IPO price band and the existing premium on the grey market.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

