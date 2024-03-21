Krystal Integrated Services IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal positive debut of shares
Krystal Integrated Services IPO GMP: The grey market reflects that Krystal Integrated Services IPO listing price would be around ₹755 per share, say market observers
Krystal Integrated Services IPO: After the discounted listing of four back-to-back mainboard IPOs (RK Swamy IPO, JG Chemicals, Gopal Snacks, and Popular Vehicles Services IPO), Krystal Integrated Services shares are all set to hit the Indian stock market today. The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Krystal Integrated Services Limited has been fixed on 21st March 2024. As per the information available on the BSE website, Krystal Integrated Services shares will be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, 21st March 2024 in a special pre-open session. This means Krystal Integrated Services share price will become available for traders from 10:00 AM during Thursday deals.
