Krystal Integrated Services IPO: After the discounted listing of four back-to-back mainboard IPOs (RK Swamy IPO, JG Chemicals, Gopal Snacks, and Popular Vehicles Services IPO), Krystal Integrated Services shares are all set to hit the Indian stock market today. The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Krystal Integrated Services Limited has been fixed on 21st March 2024. As per the information available on the BSE website, Krystal Integrated Services shares will be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, 21st March 2024 in a special pre-open session. This means Krystal Integrated Services share price will become available for traders from 10:00 AM during Thursday deals.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO listing date "Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, March 21, 2024, the equity shares of KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities," the BSE notice said.

According to stock market experts, Krystal Integrated Services IPO received a strong response from the HNI investors that attracted the attention of retail and QIB investors. This enabled the public issue to sail through on the last date of bidding and get subscribed to the tune of nearly 13 times. However, the stock market investors maintain that HNI's faith in the stock is expected to continue on Krystal Integrated Services IPO listing date as well. They expected around ₹60 to ₹70 per share premium for the allottees. So, allottees may expect Krystal Integrated Services IPO listing price in the range of ₹775 to ₹785 per share.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO listing price Speaking on Krystal Integrated Services IPO listing, Amit Goel, Co-Founder and Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360 said, “Krystal Integrated Services Limited is a prominent provider of integrated facilities management services, incorporated in December 2000. The business provides a bunch of services such as catering, private security, manned guarding, payroll processing, and staffing. With its integrated facilities management services, the company is a preferred partner in government projects. Their government projects business accounts for more than 73% of their total revenue. They've also shown steady growth in both profits and revenue over recent reporting periods. However, based on their annual earnings for the fiscal year ending 2024, the initial public offering (IPO) seems fairly valued. We expect a muted listing of Krystal Integrated Services shares."

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Expecting a positive debut of Krystal Integrated Services shares, Parth Shah, Research Analyst at StoxBox said, "Gaining a subscription response of over 13x, Krystal Integrated Systems Ltd will mark its footsteps into the bourses on Thursday. The company is expected to list at a reasonable premium."

Asked about the possible Krystal Integrated Services IPO listing price range, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "The issue received a strong response from the HNI investors on the first two days of bidding. This helped the public issue to attract the attention of QIB and some retail investors. This trend is expected to continue on the listing date as well and share allottees may expect higher trade volume post-listing. I am expecting a positive debut for Krystal Integrated Services shares after back-to-back negative listing of four mainboard IPOs."

Arun Kejriwal said that Krystal Integrated Services IPO listing price could be in the range of ₹775 to ₹785 saying, "Share allottees may expect ₹70 to ₹80 per share premium on the listing date. However, there can be some more upside post-listing as the stock is expected to witness higher trade volume due to the interest shown by HNI investors during subscription."

Krystal Integrated Services IPO GMP today According to stock market observers, Krystal Integrated Services IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹40, which means the grey market is expecting that Krystal Integrated Services IPO listing price would be around ₹755 ( ₹715 + ₹40).

