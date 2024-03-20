Krystal Integrated Services IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday, March 21). Krystal Integrated Services IPO allotment was finalised yesterday (Tuesday, March 19). For those who have been allocated shares, the crediting of shares to demat accounts will occur today, Wednesday, March 20. The process of refunding those who have not yet received their shares will likewise be finished today.

On the first day of the Krystal Integrated IPO, investors cautiously dealt a highly volatile market. But the issue was completely booked on the last day of bidding, mostly as a result of high demand from retail and non-institutional investors (NII). According to BSE data, the IPO was subscribed 13.21 times on the third day. The NII portion saw 43.91 times subscription, whereas the retail investor category garnered 3.32 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched 7.33 times subscription.

Krystal IPO reserved 50% of equity shares for QIB, 15% for NII, and 35% for retail investors.

Krystal Integrated IPO price band was set in the range of ₹680 to ₹715 apiece of the face value of ₹10. Bids could be placed for multiples of 20 shares, or at least 20 shares. The issue opened on Thursday, March 14 and closed on Monday, March 18.

Let's check what does Krystal Integrated Services IPO GMP today signal ahead of listing.

Krystal Integrated IPO GMP today is +61. This suggests that the Krystal Integrated Services share price was trading at a premium of ₹61 on the grey market, as per investorgain.com.

The Krystal Integrated Services IPO expected listing price was indicated at ₹776 apiece, which is 8.53% higher than the IPO price of ₹715, taking into account the upper end of the IPO price band and the existing premium on the grey market.

Grey market activity for the past 22 sessions indicates that the IPO GMP is heading upward and that a robust listing is anticipated. According to analyst data on investorgain.com, the lowest GMP is ₹0, and the maximum GMP is ₹90.

'GMP or Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Krystal Integrated IPO details

The Krystal IPO is made up of fresh issuance of ₹175 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) by Krystal Family Holdings Private Limited, the selling shareholder, of up to 1,750,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 apiece.

The company plans to use the net proceeds of the new issuance to finance capital expenditures for the purchase of new machinery, meet its working capital requirements, and fulfil general corporate objectives. repayment, in full or in part, of certain debts that the company has obtained.

The issue's registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd, and the book running lead manager of the IPO is Inga Ventures Pvt Ltd.

Krystal Integrated Services is a well-known integrated facilities management service provider in India, specialising in the public administration (state, local, and other government offices), healthcare, education, airports, rail and metro infrastructure, and retail sectors.

As of March 31, 2023, the firm ranked among the few in India, providing a wide variety of integrated facilities management services across many industries, with a substantial client base, a broad geographic reach, and the ability to serve nearly all end-user organisations.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

