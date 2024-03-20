Krystal Integrated Services IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what GMP, subscription status signal ahead of listing
Krystal Integrated IPO GMP at +61 today, indicating a premium. Expected listing price at ₹776. Grey market signals robust listing. IPO details include fresh issuance and offer-for-sale by Krystal Family Holdings.
Krystal Integrated Services IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday, March 21). Krystal Integrated Services IPO allotment was finalised yesterday (Tuesday, March 19). For those who have been allocated shares, the crediting of shares to demat accounts will occur today, Wednesday, March 20. The process of refunding those who have not yet received their shares will likewise be finished today.
