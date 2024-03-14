Krystal Integrated Services IPO opens today. GMP, subscription status to review. Buy or not?
Krystal Integrated Services IPO GMP: Shares of the integrated facilities management services company are available at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market today, say market observers
Krystal Integrated Services IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Krystal Integrated Services Limited has hit the Indian primary market today. The public issue will remain open for bidders till 18th March 2024. The facilities management services company has fixed Krystal Integrated Services IPO price at ₹680 to ₹715 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹300.13 crore from this initial offer out of which ₹175 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and the tentative Krystal Integrated Services IPO listing date is 21st March 2024. Meanwhile, ahead of Krystal Integrated Services IPO subscription opening, shares of the company are available for trade in the grey market. According to the stock market oBSErvers, Krystal Integrated Services IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹30 in the grey market.
