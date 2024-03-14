Krystal Integrated Services IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Krystal Integrated Services Limited has hit the Indian primary market today. The public issue will remain open for bidders till 18th March 2024. The facilities management services company has fixed Krystal Integrated Services IPO price at ₹680 to ₹715 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹300.13 crore from this initial offer out of which ₹175 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and the tentative Krystal Integrated Services IPO listing date is 21st March 2024. Meanwhile, ahead of Krystal Integrated Services IPO subscription opening, shares of the company are available for trade in the grey market. According to the stock market o BSE rvers, Krystal Integrated Services IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹30 in the grey market.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO subscription status

By 10:51 AM on day one of bidding, the public issue was subscribed 0.06 times whereas its retail portion was booked 0.12 times. The NII portion of the book build issue was booked 0.01 times.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO details

1] Krystal Integrated Services IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market today.

2] Krystal Integrated Services IPO price: The facilities management services company has fixed Krystal Integrated Services IPO price at ₹680 to ₹715 per equity share.

3] Krystal Integrated Services IPO date: The book build issue will remain open for bidders from 14th to 18th March 2024.

4] Krystal Integrated Services IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹33.13 crore from this book build issue. Out of ₹300.13 crore, ₹175 crore is expected from the issuance of fresh shares while the rest ₹125.13 crore is reserved for the offer for sale (OFS).

5] Krystal Integrated Services IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the public issue comprises 20 shares.

6] Krystal Integrated Services IPO allotment date: The finalization of share allocation is expected on 19th March 2024.

7] Krystal Integrated Services IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Krystal Integrated Services IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

9] Krystal Integrated Services IPO listing date: The tentative date for share listing is 21st March 2024.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO: Apply or not?

10] Krystal Integrated Services IPO review: On whether the public issue is a good or a bad bet for the primary market investors, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "The company is in integrated facilities management services business and the valuations of the public offer are reasonable. However, I feel the issue may become a victim of the current weakness in the secondary market, especially this week. I advise the primary market investors to wait and take a call on Monday as things will be more clear after Friday."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

