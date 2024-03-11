Krystal Integrated Services IPO: Price band set at ₹680-715 apiece, check issue details, key dates, more
Krystal Integrated Services IPO price band set at ₹680 to ₹715 per share with lot size of 20 shares. Subscription from March 14 to March 18. Allocation to anchor investors on March 13. P/E ratio at upper end of band is 21.45 times based on diluted EPS for FY 2023.
Krystal Integrated Services IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹680 to ₹715 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Krystal Integrated Services IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, March 14, and will close on Monday, March 18. The allocation to anchor investors for the Krystal Integrated Services IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 13.
