Krystal Integrated Services IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹680 to ₹715 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Krystal Integrated Services IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, March 14, and will close on Monday, March 18. The allocation to anchor investors for the Krystal Integrated Services IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The floor price is 68 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 71.50 times the face value of the equity shares. The price to earnings ratio based on diluted EPS for financial year 2023 for the company at the upper end of the price band is 21.45 times. The Krystal Integrated Services IPO lot size is 20 equity shares and in multiples of 20 equity shares thereafter.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Krystal Integrated Services IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Krystal Integrated Services IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, March 19, and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, March 20, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Krystal Integrated Services share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, March 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A provider of integrated facilities management services, Krystal Integrated Services Ltd offers hard services like mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work, solid, liquid, and biomedical waste management, pest control, facade cleaning, and other services like production support, warehouse management, and airport management. Soft services include housekeeping, sanitation, landscaping, and gardening. In addition, the firm offers its clients workforce solutions, payroll administration, culinary services, and private security and manned guarding services.

The company's promoters are Prasad Minesh Lad, Neeta Prasad Lad, Saily Prasad Lad, Shubham Prasad Lad, and Krystal Family Holdings Private Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Quess Corp Ltd (with a P/E of 33.40), SIS Ltd (with a P/E of 18.97), and Updater Services Ltd ( with a P/E of 64.65).

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, Krystal Integrated Services Limited's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 46.89% while its revenue increased by 28.13%.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO details Krystal Integrated Services IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹175 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,750,000 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each by the selling shareholder, Krystal Family Holdings Private Limited.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the new issue to finance the following goals: covering working capital needs, funding capital expenditure for the purchase of new machinery, and general corporate purposes. Repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings taken out by the company.

The Krystal Integrated Services IPO's book running lead manager is Inga Ventures Pvt Ltd, and the issue's registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!