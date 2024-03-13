Krystal Integrated Services IPO opens for subscription tomorrow (Thursday, March 14). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), which cited the F&S Report, Krystal Integrated Services is one of India's top providers of integrated facilities management services, concentrating on the public administration (state, local, and other government offices), healthcare, education, airports, rail and metro infrastructure, and retail industries.

The firm offers a wide variety of integrated facility management services across several industries, and as of March 31, 2023, it was one of the few in India with a large client base, a broad geographic reach, and the ability to serve nearly all end-user segments.

By September 30, 2023, the firm has catered certain trains and train routes, as well as served 135 hospitals and medical colleges, 228 schools and colleges (not including medical colleges), one airport, four railway stations and thirty metro stations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's promoters are Prasad Minesh Lad, Neeta Prasad Lad, Saily Prasad Lad, Shubham Prasad Lad, and Krystal Family Holdings Private Limited.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Quess Corp Ltd (with a P/E of 33.40), SIS Ltd (with a P/E of 18.97), and Updater Services Ltd ( with a P/E of 64.65). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, Krystal Integrated Services Limited's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 46.89% while its revenue increased by 28.13%.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO details.

Here are the 10 key things to know about Krystal Integrated Services IPO:

Krystal Integrated Services IPO date: Krystal Integrated IPO opens for subscription on Thursday, March 14, and will close on Monday, March 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Krystal Integrated Services IPO price band: Krystal Integrated IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹680 to ₹715 per equity share of the face value of ₹10.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO lot size: Investors can bid for a minimum of 20 shares and in multiples thereof.

Anchor investors: The allocation to anchor investors for Krystal Integrated Services IPO is scheduled to take place today (Wednesday, March 13). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Krystal Integrated Services IPO details: Krystal Integrated IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹175 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,750,000 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each by the selling shareholder, Krystal Family Holdings Private Limited.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO objectives: The company plans to use the net proceeds from the new issue to finance the following goals: covering working capital needs, funding capital expenditure for the purchase of new machinery, and general corporate purposes. Repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings taken out by the company.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO listing date and allotment details: Tentatively, Krystal Integrated Services IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, March 19, and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, March 20, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Krystal Integrated Services share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, March 21.

Lead Manager and Registrar of Krystal Integrated Services IPO: The IPO's book running lead manager is Inga Ventures Pvt Ltd, and the issue's registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO reservation: It has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Krystal Integrated Services IPO GMP today: Krystal Integrated IPO GMP today is +70. This indicates Krystal Integrated Services share price were trading at a premium of ₹70 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Krystal Integrated Services share price was indicated at ₹785 apiece, which is 9.79% higher than the IPO price of ₹715.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

