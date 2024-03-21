Krystal Integrated Services share price makes a decent debut, stock opens with 9.8% premium at ₹785 on NSE
Krystal Integrated Services share price opened at a premium. Market experts predicted the share price to open in the range of ₹775 to ₹785 apiece.
Krystal Integrated Services share price made a decent debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Krystal Integrated Services share price opened at ₹785 per share, 9.79% higher than the issue price of ₹715. On BSE, Krystal Integrated Services share price today opened at ₹795 apiece, up 11.19% than the issue price.
