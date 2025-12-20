KSH International IPO allotment status out — What GMP signals ahead of share listing date

KSH International IPO: KSH International shares are set to make their Dalal Street debut next week on Tuesday, 23 December 2025, after the company's public issue recorded an underwhelming response on the primary market during its three-day bidding round.

As of the final bidding round, the KSH International IPO was subscribed 83% as investors bid for 1,12,35,627 equity shares, out of the total 1,36,16,438 shares on offer for the IPO round, according to BSE IPO data.

Also Read | Arihant Capital buys over 2 crore shares of this penny stock under ₹5

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment emerged as the highest bidder in the company's IPO round, as the investors subscribed for 1.06 times or for 41,41,956 shares, compared to the 38,90,410 shares on offer for the portion.

Advertisement

However, neither the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) nor the retail investor portion was not fully subscribed as of the end of the IPO's bidding round. The NII portion was booked 42% as investors subscribed for 12,15,240 shares, compared to the 29,17,809 shares on offer.

While the retail investors subscribed 86% to the IPO, as bidders booked 58,78,431 shares out of the total 68,08,219 shares on offer, according to the BSE IPO data.

Also Read | Why are jewellery stocks not glittering as bright as gold? Explained

KSH International IPO latest GMP here As of Saturday, 20 December 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of the KSH International IPO stood flat at ₹0 per share. With the upper price band of ₹384, the company's shares are expected to witness a flat listing at the upper end of ₹384 per share, marking zero listing premium or discount, according to IPO India data.

Advertisement

Grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator which shows an investor's willingness to put their money into an IPO in the primary market. However, the GMP dropped to its current nil level from its earlier ₹2 per share level, which was around 17 December 2025.

Also Read | Stocks to buy for long term: Jigar Patel of Anand Rathi suggests 5 shares

KSH International IPO details here KSH International was offering a book-built public issue comprising a combination of a fresh issue of ₹420 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹290 crore, as the company aimed to raise ₹710 crore from the Indian stock market.

KSH International IPO

The company fixed the price band of the public issue at the range of ₹365 to ₹384 per equity share, with a lot size of 39 shares per lot. The KSH International IPO opened for public bidding on 16 December 2025 and closed on 18 December 2025.

Advertisement

The company plans to use ₹226 crore to pay off outstanding loans, ₹87 crore to fund its capital expenditure move for the purchase of new machinery, and ₹8.8 crore for funding the rooftop solar power plant for power generation.

The shares of the public issue were allotted to the stock market investors on Friday, 19 December 2025, and now people are awaiting the listing of the company shares on the Indian stock market next week on Tuesday, 23 December 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.