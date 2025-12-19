KSH International IPO Allotment Status: Steps to check online even as issue remain undersubscribed; find latest GMP

KSH International IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of KSH International remained undersubscribed on the final day of bidding on Thursday, December 18. The ₹710 crore mainboard issue was overall booked only 0.83 times.

The IPO received bids for a little over 1.12 crore shares against 1.36 crore shares on offer, according to NSE data. With the subscription now closed, the share allotment status for the KSH International IPO is expected to be finalised on December 19. The retail portion was subscribed 0.86 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category saw a subscription of just 0.42 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was the only category that was fully subscribed.

However, since the IPO has not met the mandatory 90% subscription requirement under SEBI guidelines, KSH International is likely to extend the issue period. There has been no official announcement from the company yet.

The issue was open for subscription from December 16 to December 18. The allotment likely to be completed today, December 19 and the listing was scheduled on Tuesday, December 23. KSH International shares are set to debut on both the NSE and BSE.

If the basis of allotment is determined today, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders, while refunds for applicants who did not receive an allotment will be processed on Monday, December 22.

The investors who applied for the IPO shares can check their allotment status online through the websites of the BSE and NSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

A few simple steps must be followed to access the KSH International IPO allotment status online.

KSH International IPO Allotment Status Check - BSE and NSE Step 1] Visit BSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

For NSE, visit allotment page: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ on BSE and 'Equity & SME IPO bid details' on NSE

Step 3] Choose ‘KSH International’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your KSH International IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

KSH International IPO Allotment Status Check - Registrar MUFG Intime India Step 1] Visit the web portal of the registrar here - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Select ‘KSH International’ in the Select Company dropdown

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your KSH International IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

KSH International IPO GMP Today KSH International shares are showing no activity in the grey market. The KSH International IPO GMP stands at ₹0 per share today. Based on this, the stock is estimated to list at ₹384, same as the IPO price.

KSH International IPO Details The KSH International IPO was a combination of a fresh issuance of 1.09 crore shares worth ₹420 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 76 lakh shares amounting to ₹290 crore. The IPO price band was fixed at ₹365 to ₹384 per share.

One of the major objectives of the IPO is to bolster the company’s balance sheet. About ₹225 crore of the IPO funds will be used for debt repayment. The company has also proposed to utilise a portion of the funds for the purchase and setup of new machinery at two plants, and for general corporate purposes.

The lot size for an application is 39. The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is ₹14,976 (39 shares) based on the upper price band.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

KSH International is a leading manufacturer and exporter of magnet winding wire. The company supplies its products under the KSH brand and caters to the needs of original equipment manufacturers across sectors such as power, renewables, railways, automotive, and industrials.

According to the RHP, KSH International Limited is the largest exporter among magnet winding wire manufacturers, followed by Precision Wires India Ltd with ₹484.6 crore in export revenue for FY25. Ram Ratna Wires Ltd and Vidya Wires Limited also contribute significant export revenues.