KSH International IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 15% so far. Check GMP, subscription status, other details - apply or not?

KSH International IPO, which opened for subscription on Tuesday, December 16, has received a tepid response from investors on the first day of bidding. The mainboard IPO will remain open for subscription till Thursday, December 18.

KSH International garnered ₹213 crore from anchor investors, ahead of the opening. HSBC Global Investment Funds, Société Générale, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, Edelweiss Life Insurance, HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak MF, LIC MF, and Bank of Baroda MF, were the major participants in the anchor book round.

Established in 1981, KSH International operates under the KSH brand and has developed strong market recognition over the past four decades. The company caters to several marquee clients and exports its products to 24 countries worldwide.

KSH International IPO subscription status On the first day of bidding, the KSH International IPO received a 15%, attracting bids for 19,95,084 shares out of the 1,36,16,438 shares available.

The retail segment of the IPO was subscribed 0.27 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment 0.06 times, and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion had yet to receive any bids.

KSH International IPO Review Brokerage firm SBI Securities has given ‘neutral’ rating to KSH International IPO.

The firm said, “ At upper price band of ₹384, the issue is priced at FY25 P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples of 38.3x and 20.7x respectively, based on post-issue capital. While comparing with its closest peers, the issue seems to be fairly valued coupled with slightly superior margin profile. However, the company plans to repay debt of ~ ₹226 cr from the proceeds of the issue, which is expected to boost profitability by ₹10 cr to ₹13 cr. Thus, we maintain a NEUTRAL view on the company and would like to monitor its performance post listing.”

On the other hand, Angel One has given a positive outlook on the KSH International IPO, noting that the issue appears reasonably valued and supported by strong sector fundamentals. At the upper end of the price band, ₹384, the IPO is priced at a post-issue P/E of 28.68x. The brokerage highlighted the company’s sustained earnings growth, improving return ratios, and leadership position in the magnet winding wires market, along with demand tailwinds from the power, renewables, EV and industrial segments.

“We believe the IPO is fairly priced at a P/E of 28.68x, and with strong earnings traction, improving ratios and favourable industry drivers, the issue offers solid long-term visibility for investors,” Angel One said, assigning a “Subscribe” rating for medium- to long-term investors.

(This is a developing story)