KSH International IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 26% so far. GMP, others details, apply or not?

The initial public offering (IPO) of KSH International, which opened on Tuesday, December 16, for subscription, continues to receive a tepid response from investors across all categories. The mainboard IPO has so far been booked only 26% on the second day of bidding on Wednesday, December 17.

KSH International IPO will remain open for bidding till Thursday, December 18.

Established in 1981, KSH International, operating under the KSH brand, has built a strong market presence over the past four decades. The company caters to several marquee customers and exports its products to 24 countries worldwide.

Advertisement

Its client base spans 117 companies, including well-known names such as Bharat Bijlee, BHEL, Hitachi Energy India, Siemens Energy India, Toshiba T&D Systems, CG Power, and Emirates Transformer & Switchgear.

KSH International currently runs three manufacturing units—two located in Chakan, Pune, and one in Taloja, Raigad. An additional facility in Supa, Ahilyanagar, is scheduled to commence operations in FY26.

KSH International IPO subscription status The bidding for the last day of KSH International IPO will begin on Thursday, December 18, at 10:00 am.

On the second day of bidding, the KSH International IPO has been subscribed 26% so far, attracting 35.24 lakh shares against an offered 1.36 crore shares, according to BSE data.

The retail segment of the IPO was subscribed 0.46 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment 0.13 times, and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion had yet to receive any bids.

Advertisement

KSH International IPO GMP today The GMP of KSH International IPO has fallen to +0 on Thursday, December 28, from +6, as per Investorgain. This means that the shares of the KSH International IPO is currently trading at a premium ₹0.

The estimated listing price of the KSH International IPO is likely to remain same as the IPO price of ₹384.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

KSH International IPO Review Brokerage firm SBI Securities has given a ‘neutral’ rating to KSH International IPO.

The firm said, “ At upper price band of ₹384, the issue is priced at FY25 P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples of 38.3x and 20.7x respectively, based on post-issue capital. While comparing with its closest peers, the issue seems to be fairly valued coupled with slightly superior margin profile. However, the company plans to repay debt of ~ ₹226 cr from the proceeds of the issue, which is expected to boost profitability by ₹10 cr to ₹13 cr. Thus, we maintain a NEUTRAL view on the company and would like to monitor its performance post listing.”

Advertisement

On the other hand, Angel One has given a positive outlook on the KSH International IPO, noting that the issue appears reasonably valued and supported by strong sector fundamentals. At the upper end of the price band, ₹384, the IPO is priced at a post-issue P/E of 28.68x. The brokerage highlighted the company’s sustained earnings growth, improving return ratios, and leadership position in the magnet winding wires market, along with demand tailwinds from the power, renewables, EV and industrial segments.

“We believe the IPO is fairly priced at a P/E of 28.68x, and with strong earnings traction, improving ratios and favourable industry drivers, the issue offers solid long-term visibility for investors,” Angel One said, assigning a “Subscribe” rating for medium- to long-term investors.

Advertisement

KSH International IPO details The ₹710 crore initial public offering of KSH International consists of a ₹420 crore fresh equity issuance and a ₹290 crore offer for sale by the promoters. The IPO is priced in a band of ₹365 to ₹384 per share, with investors required to apply in lots of 39 shares.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to reduce outstanding debt, enhance machinery capacity at the Supa and Chakan facilities, install a rooftop solar power plant at Supa, and support general corporate purposes.

The allotment for the KSH International IPO is expected to be completed on Friday, December 19. The company’s shares are slated to be listed on the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date of December 23.

Advertisement

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.