KSH International IPO Day 3 Live: Last day of bidding, GMP suggests muted listing - should you subscribe?

KSH International IPO Day 3 Live: Today is the last day to subscribe to the initial public offering (IPO) of KSH International. The issue opened for subscription on December 16 and will close today, December 18. By end of Day 2, the issue had witnessed weak demand, subscribing just 0.28 times.
The company has set the IPO price band at ₹365– ₹384 per share and aims to raise ₹710 crore through the IPO. The issue consists of a fresh issue comprises 1.09 crore shares worth ₹420 crore, and an offer for sale includes 0.76 crore shares amounting to ₹290 crore.
The allotment is likely to be finalised tomorrow, December 19, 2025, with successful applicants expected to receive their shares on Monday, December 22. Refunds for non-allottees will also be processed on the same day. Meanwhile, the company’s shares are set to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for several operational and expansion-related purposes. These include repayment of debt, the installation of new machinery for capacity expansion at the Supa facility, procurement and setup of additional machinery at Chakan in Pune, and the installation of a rooftop solar power plant at the Supa location. A portion of the funds will also go toward general corporate purposes.
For retail investors, the lot size is 39 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs14,976 at the upper price band.
KSH International IPO GMP Today
Market sentiment toward the offering remains subdued. As of December 18, the grey market premium (GMP) for KSH International stands at ₹0. This suggests the stock may debut around ₹384, same as the IPO price. The GMP reflects the investors' willingness to pay over the issue price in the unofficial market.
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is serving as the registrar for the issue.
Angel One has given a positive outlook on the KSH International IPO, noting that the issue appears reasonably valued and supported by strong sector fundamentals. At the upper end of the price band, ₹384, the IPO is priced at a post-issue P/E of 28.68x. The brokerage highlighted the company’s sustained earnings growth, improving return ratios, and leadership position in the magnet winding wires market, along with demand tailwinds from the power, renewables, EV and industrial segments.
“We believe the IPO is fairly priced at a P/E of 28.68x, and with strong earnings traction, improving ratios and favourable industry drivers, the issue offers solid long-term visibility for investors,” Angel One said, assigning a “Subscribe” rating for medium- to long-term investors.
Of the total net offer, not more than 50% has been earmarked for qualified institutional buyers, not less than 35% for retail investors, and not less than 15% for non-institutional investors.
Separately, KSH International, a manufacturer of magnet winding wires, announced on Monday that it secured ₹213 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO’s opening for public bidding. Institutions participating in the anchor book included HSBC Global Investment Funds, Societe Generale, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, Edelweiss Life Insurance Company, HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, LIC Mutual Fund, and Bank of Baroda Mutual Fund, according to a BSE filing.
The basis of allotment is scheduled for Friday, December 19, 2025, with successful bidders expected to receive shares on Monday, December 22. Refunds for those who do not receive allotment will also be issued on the same day. The company’s shares are slated to debut on the BSE and NSE on December 23, 2025, subject to final approvals.
The IPO is priced in a band of ₹365 to ₹384 per share, with investors required to apply in lots of 39 shares.
The ₹710 crore initial public offering of KSH International consists of a ₹420 crore fresh equity issuance and a ₹290 crore offer for sale by the promoters.
On the second day of bidding, the KSH International IPO has been subscribed 26% so far, attracting 35.24 lakh shares against an offered 1.36 crore shares, according to BSE data.
The retail segment of the IPO was subscribed 0.46 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment 0.13 times, and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion had yet to receive any bids.
