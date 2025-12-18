KSH International IPO Day 3 Live: Last day of bidding, GMP suggests muted listing - should you subscribe?

KSH International IPO Day 3 Live: Today is the last day to subscribe to the initial public offering (IPO) of KSH International. The issue opened for subscription on December 16 and will close today, December 18. By end of Day 2, the issue had witnessed weak demand, subscribing just 0.28 times.

The company has set the IPO price band at ₹365– ₹384 per share and aims to raise ₹710 crore through the IPO. The issue consists of a fresh issue comprises 1.09 crore shares worth ₹420 crore, and an offer for sale includes 0.76 crore shares amounting to ₹290 crore.

The allotment is likely to be finalised tomorrow, December 19, 2025, with successful applicants expected to receive their shares on Monday, December 22. Refunds for non-allottees will also be processed on the same day. Meanwhile, the company’s shares are set to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for several operational and expansion-related purposes. These include repayment of debt, the installation of new machinery for capacity expansion at the Supa facility, procurement and setup of additional machinery at Chakan in Pune, and the installation of a rooftop solar power plant at the Supa location. A portion of the funds will also go toward general corporate purposes.

For retail investors, the lot size is 39 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs14,976 at the upper price band.

KSH International IPO GMP Today

Market sentiment toward the offering remains subdued. As of December 18, the grey market premium (GMP) for KSH International stands at ₹0. This suggests the stock may debut around ₹384, same as the IPO price. The GMP reflects the investors' willingness to pay over the issue price in the unofficial market.