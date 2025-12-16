KSH International IPO Day 1 Live: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

KSH International IPO Day 1 Live: KSH International is scheduled to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in the Indian primary market on December 16, 2025. The mainboard issue will be open for subscription through December 18, 2025.

The company has set the IPO price band in the range of ₹365 to ₹384 per equity share and plans to list the shares on both the BSE and NSE. The company aims to raise ₹710 crore via a combination of fresh equity issuance and an offer for sale (OFS).

Nuvama Wealth Management is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.