KSH International IPO listing date today. What GMP, experts signal about share debut on Dalal Street

KSH International's IPO listing date has been fixed on 23 December 2025. According to the information available on the BSE and the NSE, "...effective from Tuesday, December 23, 2025, the equity shares of KSH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities." So, KSH International shares will be a part of the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Tuesday. The company has informed the exchange that, in respect of shares in demat form, the necessary corporate action has been executed to have the lock-in period marked in the depository's records.

According to stock market experts, the KSH International IPO received a tepid response from investors, and this tepid response may also continue post-listing. However, positive sentiments in the secondary market are expected to push the stock listing price northward. They said that much will depend upon the market mood. In the event of a positive opening of the secondary market, we can expect a par listing of the stock. Conversely, in the case of a negative opening, KSH International shares may list at a discounted price. The grey market is also not very enthusiastic about the KSH International IPO listing. According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a discount of ₹2 in the grey market today. This means KSH International IPO GMP today is ₹2 below the upper price band of the public issue.

KSH International IPO listing price prediction Speaking on the KSH International IPO listing, Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered fundamental equity analyst, said, "The public issue received tepid response from the primary market investors as the issue was slightly overpriced. So, investors may wait for the share listing. However, due to the positive sentiments in the secondary market, institutional buying may push the share listing price northward. However, this won't be enough to boost the KSH International IPO listing significantly. In the bulls case, we are expecting a par listing, whereas in the bears case, KSH International IPO may have a discounted listing."

Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth, said, "In the bulls case, KSH International IPO listing price could be around ₹380 to ₹390, whereas in the bears case, KSH International IPO listing price could be around ₹355 to ₹365."

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.