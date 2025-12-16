KSH International IPO off to a slow start, subscribed 15% on first day; GMP remains nil

Saloni Goel
Updated16 Dec 2025, 05:24 PM IST
KSH International IPO GMP today is ₹0. At the prevailing GMP, KSH International IPO listing price could be the same as the issue price.
(Photo: Company Website)

KSH International IPO Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of KSH International, a leading manufacturer of magnet winding wires, kicked off on Tuesday, December 16, garnering a tepid response from investors on the first day of the bidding period.

KSH International IPO will remain open for subscription till Thursday, December 18, allowing ample opportunity to investors to place bids.

KSH International IPO Subscription Status

KSH International IPO was subscribed 15% on the first day as it garnered bids for 19,95,084 shares as against 1,36,16,438 shares on offer.

The retail portion of the IPO was subscribed 0.27 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) portion 0.06 times, while the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion did not see any bids yet.

KSH International IPO GMP

The grey market premium remains weak for KSH International IPO. According to data from Investorgain, KSH International IPO GMP today is 0. At the prevailing GMP, KSH International IPO listing price could be the same as the issue price.

View full Image
KSH International IPO

KSH International IPO Details

KSH International IPO, worth 710 crore, has a fresh issue of 420 crore and an offer-for-sale component of 290 crore by the promoters.

The IPO is priced in the range of 365-384 per share. Investors can apply for the issue in lots of 39 shares.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will fund debt repayment, expansion of machinery at its Supa and Chakan facilities, installation of a rooftop solar power plant at Supa, and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the share sale, KSH International raised 213 crore from anchor investors. HSBC Global Investment Funds, Societe Generale, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, Edelweiss Life Insurance, HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak MF, LIC MF, and Bank of Baroda MF were among the institutions that participated in the anchor book, buying shares at 384.

Founded in 1981, KSH International, which markets its products under the brand KSH, has built strong recognition over four decades. The company serves serval marquee clients and also exports to 24 countries.

Among its 117 clients, some prominent names include Bharat Bijlee, BHEL, Hitachi Energy India, Siemens Energy India, Toshiba T&D Systems, CG Power, and Emirates Transformer & Switchgear.

It currently operates three manufacturing facilities — two in Chakan, Pune, and one in Taloja, Raigad — with a fourth facility in Supa, Ahilyanagar, slated to start operations in FY26.

Shares of KSH International are expected to list on the BSE and NSE next week, on December 23.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

