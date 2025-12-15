KSH International IPO opens tomorrow. GMP, date, review, price, other details in 10 points

KSH International IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of KSH International Ltd is set to hit the Indian primary market on December 16, 2025, i.e., tomorrow. The mainboard IPO will remain open until 18 December 2025. This means the KSH International IPO subscription period is from 16 to 18 December 2025. The company has declared the KSH International IPO price band at ₹365 to ₹384 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The company aims to raise ₹710 crore from this initial public offering (IPO), which is a mix of fresh shares and an offer for sale (OFS).

According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at par in the grey market today. Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd is the registrar of the public issue.

KSH International IPO details 1] KSH International IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are trading at par in the grey market today, which means KSH International IPO GMP today is zero.

2] KSH International IPO date: The public issue will remain open from 16-18 December 2025, i.e. from Tuesday to Thursday.

3] KSH International IPO price: The company has declared a price band of the public issue at ₹365 to ₹384 per equity share.

4] KSH International IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹710 crore from this initial offer, out of which ₹420 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares, whereas the remaining ₹290 crore is reserved for the OFS route.

5] KSH International IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot comprises 39 company shares.

6] KSH International IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 19 December 2025.

7] KSH International IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue.

8] KSH International IPO registrar lead manager: Nuvama Wealth Management has been appointed lead manager of the book build issue.

9] KSH International IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 23 December 2025.