KSH International IPO to open next week on December 16; price band fixed — Check details

KSH International IPO price band: Magnet winding wires manufacturer, KSH International, on Thursday, December 11, announced the price band for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) at ₹365 to ₹384 per share of face value of ₹5 each. The floor price is 73 times the face value, and the cap price is 76.80 times.

Investors can apply for the ₹710 crore KSH International IPO in lots of 39 equity shares. The mainboard offering will hit the primary market on December 16 and will remain open for bidding till December 18. The anchor book will open on December 15.

KSH International IPO is a combination of fresh share sale of ₹420 crore and an offer for sale by the promoter selling shareholders worth ₹290 crore. Kushal Subbayya Hegde, Pushpa Kushal Hegde, Rajesh Kushal Hegde and Rohit Kushal Hegde are the promoters offloading stake via the IPO.

Out of the fresh proceeds, the company plans to use ₹226 crore for repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company, ₹87 crore for funding capex towards purchasing new machinery as part of expansion and ₹8.8 crore for funding the rooftop solar power plant for power generation. The rest will be used for general corporate purposes.

About the company KSH International is the third-largest manufacturer of magnet winding wires in India in terms of production capacity as of Fiscal 2025. It is also the largest exporter of magnet winding wires from India in terms of export revenue.

Its key products include round enamelled copper/aluminium magnet winding wires, paper-insulated rectangular copper/aluminium magnet winding wires, continuously transposed conductors, rectangular enamelled copper/aluminium magnet winding wires, and bunched paper-insulated copper magnet winding wires. Its products are critical components of capital goods such as transformers, motors, alternators, and generators.

Some of its key customers include Bharat Bijlee, Virginia Transformer Corporation, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Georgia Transformer Corporation, Hitachi Energy India, Siemens Energy India, GE Vernova T&D India, Hind Rectifiers, Transformers and Rectifiers India, Indo-Tech Transformers Limited, TBEA, Atlanta Electricals Limited, Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India), Meidensha Corporation, SGB-SMIT GmbH, Retrasib S.R.L., CG Power and Industrial Solutions, among others.

Some of the listed peers of KSH International are Precision Wires India and Ram Ratna Wires.

Financially, its revenue from operations has grown at a CAGR of 35.55%, from ₹1049.46 crore in Fiscal 2023 to ₹1928.29 crore in Fiscal 2025. Its profit after tax has grown at a CAGR of 59.83%, from ₹26.61 crore in Fiscal 2023 to ₹67.98 crore in Fiscal 2025.

Nuvama Wealth Management and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers for the IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar. Shares of the company are slated to list on BSE and NSE.

