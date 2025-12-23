KSH International share price listing Live: Issue lists at 3.65% discount on BSE, NSE

KSH International share price had a discounted opening on the BSE and the NSE. As expected, KSH International share price opened at ₹370 apiece on the BSE and the NSE, ₹14 or 3.65% below the upper price band of ₹384 per equity share. However, the newly listed stock slide further and touched an intraday low of ₹355.65 per share on the BSE and ₹356.15 per share on the NSE.

According to stock market experts, the KSH International IPO received a tepid response from investors, and this tepid response may also continue post-listing. However, positive sentiments in the secondary market are expected to push the stock listing price northward. They said that much will depend upon the market mood. In the event of a positive opening of the secondary market, we can expect a par listing of the stock. Conversely, in the case of a negative opening, KSH International shares may list at a discounted price. The grey market is also not very enthusiastic about the KSH International IPO listing. According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a discount of ₹2 in the grey market today. This means KSH International IPO GMP today is ₹2 below the upper price band of the public issue.