KSH International share price listing Live: Issue lists at 3.65% discount on BSE, NSE

KSH International share price had a discounted opening on the BSE and the NSE. As expected, KSH International share price opened at ₹370 apiece on the BSE and the NSE, ₹14 or 3.65% below the upper price band of ₹384 per equity share. However, the newly listed stock slide further and touched an intraday low of ₹355.65 per share on the BSE and ₹356.15 per share on the NSE.
According to stock market experts, the KSH International IPO received a tepid response from investors, and this tepid response may also continue post-listing. However, positive sentiments in the secondary market are expected to push the stock listing price northward. They said that much will depend upon the market mood. In the event of a positive opening of the secondary market, we can expect a par listing of the stock. Conversely, in the case of a negative opening, KSH International shares may list at a discounted price. The grey market is also not very enthusiastic about the KSH International IPO listing. According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a discount of ₹2 in the grey market today. This means KSH International IPO GMP today is ₹2 below the upper price band of the public issue.
KSH International share price opened at ₹370 apiece on the BSE and the NSE, ₹14 or 3.65% below the upper price band of ₹384 per equity share.
“The public issue received tepid response from the primary market investors as the issue was slightly overpriced,” said Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered fundamental equity analyst.
According to market observers, KSH International shares may list at ₹382 apiece.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.