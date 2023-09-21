Kundan Edifice IPO allotment finalised: GMP, here's how to check allotment status2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 04:43 PM IST
Kundan Edifice IPO allotment status has been finalised, listing scheduled for September 26 on NSE SME.
Kundan Edifice IPO allotment status: Kundan Edifice IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Thursday, September 21). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Kundan IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.
