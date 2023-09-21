Kundan Edifice IPO allotment status has been finalised, listing scheduled for September 26 on NSE SME.

Kundan Edifice IPO allotment status: Kundan Edifice IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Thursday, September 21). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Kundan IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.

Kundan Edifice IPO listing is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 26 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Kundan Edifice IPO , you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. You can check the Kundan Edifice IPO allotment status of your application on this Kundan Edifice IPO allotment link- https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 1: Visit Kundan Edifice IPO's registrar's website - https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 2: Select the name of the company 'Kundan Edifice' from the dropbox

Step 3: Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No., Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: Enter the captcha code

Step 5: Click on the 'Search' button.

Kundan Edifice IPO GMP today Kundan IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +16 similar to previous six trading session. This indicates Kundan Edifice share price were trading at a premium of ₹16 in the grey market on Thursday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Kundan Edifice share price is ₹107 apiece, which is 17.58% higher than the IPO price of ₹91.

Today IPO GMP trend points downward and expects to drop more. The lowest GMP is ₹16, while the highest GMP is ₹40, according to topsharebrokers.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Kundan Edifice IPO details Kundan IPO, which is worth ₹25.22 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 2,772,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to achieve the following goals, such as meeting increased working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

The promoters of the company are Divyansh Mukesh Gupta and Vijaya Mukesh Gupta.

The issue's book-running lead manager is Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd, while Kundan Edifice IPO registrar is Cameo Corporate Services Limited.

"There are no listed companies that exclusively undertake the manufacturing of LED strip lights. Hence, basis factors such as the scale of the business, manufacturing of electronics products (as our Company LED strip lights, which are electronics products), a proxy set of listed peers of Artemis Electricals and Projects Limited and Focus Lighting and Fixtures Limited (the Industry Peers) have been identified for our company," said Kundan Edifice in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

In Gujarat, Chavda Infra Limited offers construction and related services for institutional, commercial, and residential projects.