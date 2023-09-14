Kundan Edifice IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3, other key details to know2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 04:51 PM IST
Kundan Edifice IPO opens on Sept 12, closes on Sept 15 with a price band of ₹91 per share. IPO size is ₹25.22 crore. Subscription status is 8.28 times on day 3. IPO allotment is tentatively on Sept 21. Grey market premium is +21.
Kundan Edifice IPO has opened for subscription on Tuesday, September 12, and will close on Friday, September 15. Kundan IPO price band has been set at ₹91 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Kundan Edifice IPO lot size is 1,200 equity shares and in multiples of 1,200 equity shares thereafter.
