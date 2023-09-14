Kundan Edifice IPO opens on Sept 12, closes on Sept 15 with a price band of ₹91 per share. IPO size is ₹25.22 crore. Subscription status is 8.28 times on day 3. IPO allotment is tentatively on Sept 21. Grey market premium is +21.

Kundan Edifice IPO has opened for subscription on Tuesday, September 12, and will close on Friday, September 15. Kundan IPO price band has been set at ₹91 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Kundan Edifice IPO lot size is 1,200 equity shares and in multiples of 1,200 equity shares thereafter.

Kundan Edifice IPO details Kundan IPO, which is worth ₹25.22 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 2,772,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to achieve the following goals, such as meeting increased working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

The promoters of the company are Divyansh Mukesh Gupta and Vijaya Mukesh Gupta.

The issue's book-running lead manager is Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd, while Kundan Edifice IPO registrar is Cameo Corporate Services Limited.

"There are no listed companies that exclusively undertake the manufacturing of LED strip lights. Hence, basis factors such as the scale of the business, manufacturing of electronics products (as our Company LED strip lights, which are electronics products), a proxy set of listed peers of Artemis Electricals and Projects Limited and Focus Lighting and Fixtures Limited (the Industry Peers) have been identified for our company," said Kundan Edifice in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Kundan Edifice IPO subscription status Kundan IPO subscription status today was 8.28 times on day 3. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 14.14 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 2.42 times, at 16:23 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

The company has received bids for 2,17,81,200 shares against 2,772,000 shares on offer, at 16:23 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Kundan Edifice IPO subscription status was 2.83 times on day 2, and on day 1 the subscription status was 1.11 times.

Kundan IPO dates Kundan IPO share allotment will tentatively take place on Thursday, September 21. Those allotted shares will get them in their Demat accounts on Monday, September 25. The refund process for those who did not get shares will begin on Friday, September 22. Kundan Edifice shares will be listed on NSE SME on Tuesday, September 26.

Kundan IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +21 lower than the previous trading session. This indicates Kundan Edifice share price were trading at a premium of ₹21 in the grey market on Thursday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Kundan Edifice share price is ₹112 apiece, which is 23.08% higher than the IPO price of ₹91.

Today IPO GMP trend points downward and expects to drop more. The lowest GMP is ₹21, while the highest GMP is ₹40, according to topsharebrokers.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.