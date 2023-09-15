Kundan Edifice IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 4, other key details to know3 min read 15 Sep 2023, 02:21 PM IST
Kundan Edifice IPO opens on Sep 12, closes on Sep 15, with a price band of ₹91 per share. Subscription status is 20.62 times.
Kundan Edifice IPO has opened for subscription on Tuesday, September 12, and will close today (Friday, September 15). Kundan IPO price band has been set at ₹91 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Kundan Edifice IPO lot size is 1,200 equity shares and in multiples of 1,200 equity shares thereafter.
