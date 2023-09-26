Kundan Edifice share price debuts at 17.58% discount at ₹75 on NSE SME2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST
Kundan Edifice share price listed on NSE SME at a discount of 17.58% to the issue price of ₹91 per share.
Kundan Edifice listing date: Kundan Edifice share price listed on NSE SME at a discount on Tuesday. On NSE SME, Kundan Edifice share price today was listed at ₹75 per share, 17.58% lower than the issue price of ₹91.
